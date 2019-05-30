The Alabama Legislature passed a bill Thursday that would ban wage discrimination based on gender.
First proposed by Rep. Adline Clarke, D-Mobile, the bill mandates equal pay for men and women in jobs that carry the same requirements and responsibilities.
The House passed the original version of Clarke’s bill 98-0 earlier this month. A revised version passed the Senate 29-0 Wednesday. The House approved the revised version 90-0 on Thursday. It now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.
“Today is a great day for Alabama,” Clarke wrote in an emailed statement. “This legislation will not only level the playing field for all our workers but will also have a significant impact for our families and economy.”
According to research by the Women’s Fund in Birmingham, a research and advocacy group for women’s economic opportunities in Alabama, closing the wage gap could cut the poverty rate for women in half.
The revised version of the bill includes a provision that would prohibit employers from refusing to interview or hire applicants who choose not to disclose their wage history.
According to Melanie Bridgeforth, the president and CEO of the Women’s Fund, this amendment addresses a sometimes-overlooked consequence of unequal pay.
“If you are already caught in the wage gap and you are continually asked your salary from your previous employment, it will be institutionalized,” Bridgeforth said of lower wages. “You will stay off of that cliff and experience wage inequality.”
If the governor signs the bill, Alabama will become the 49th state in the country to enact equal pay legislation; the last remaining state is Mississippi.
Lilly Ledbetter, an equal pay advocate from Jacksonville, said in an emailed statement that she was proud the Alabama Legislature had passed the bill.
“While women are those who most often suffer because of pay disparity, the lack of these protections impact us all,” Ledbetter’s statement read in part. “It truly is a good day for women and all the citizens of Alabama.”
Clarke’s original bill included a provision prohibiting employers from retaliating against employees for discussing wages. That section was removed before the bill first passed the House.
Bridgeforth said that while this bill is a good first step to address pay equity, it is not the end of the issue.
“Pay equity has to have a commitment from industries, from companies, from employees, from all Alabamians to come together and say this is an issue that's important,” she said. “It happens when we all come together, when we enforce it, when we say that we as companies want to ... close the gender wage gap.”
Bridgeforth said she sees this legislation as a way to start a conversation about the consequences of gender inequality and how it can be addressed.
“This is the beginning but it doesn't stop here," she said.