Environmental youth group seeks more members

The Alabama Environmental Youth Council is taking applications for 2021 through May 7.
The organization includes high school students from around the state and is open to young people with a passion for the environment. Activities have included the planning of cleanup days, the creation of educational programs to share in schools and, earlier this year, a Zoom conference featuring University of Alabama marine biologist James McClintock, who discussed his experiences working in Antarctica and the effects of climate change on sea life there.
Oxford resident and group co-founder Sanjana Mupparaju said applications are available at aeycouncil.org, where more information about the council can also be found.