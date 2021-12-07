Emotionally moving ceremony establishes flag vault at Mt. Cheaha

It seemed fitting that the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor served as the date that the state’s highest point became a point of high honor for the U.S. flag.
The Billy Glenn Rushing Post 90 of the American Legion in Atmore partnered with Cheaha State Park to create the Old Glory Overlook, which is designed as a final resting place for retired American flags no longer fit for service.
“Can you imagine waking up every morning and seeing the sunrise from this beautiful spot?” asked Post 90 Commander Dave Graham. “Our American flag, Old Glory, will now fly proudly here and enjoy it 365 days a year.”
Graham served as master of ceremonies for the dedication of the new Old Glory Retirement Vault, which will contain the ashes of properly destroyed American flags.
The vault is encased in native Cheaha quartzite, located on the eastern slope of one of the state park’s ridges near the Bald Rock Boardwalk.
The quartzite was cut by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program formed in the 1930s under then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to park officials.
Post Chaplain Jack Wright, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran, cautioned the attendees they would need to “get their handkerchiefs ready.”
With emotions swelling, Wright’s voice kept breaking as he attempted to give the morning’s invocation.
“I said I wasn’t going to show emotions, but today it’s going to be all right with me when I shed some tears,” said Wright, who has been the chaplain of Post 90 for 65 years.
“We pray that we might understand more about our flag, Old Glory, and how it should be retired in a dignified way,” Wright prayed.
State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the Alabama State Parks system was honored to be a part of the newly minted remembrance spot.
“We are very pleased and honored the American Legion would think enough of Alabama State Parks, in particular Cheaha State Park, to have the idea to do this here,” Blankenship said. “When we were presented with the idea, we felt this was a fitting tribute not only to the flag and the patriotism of the country, but also to the veterans of our state. We wanted to make sure we did this first class in the right way, and I think our staff and the American Legion did a beautiful job.”
State Rep. Steve Hurst said giving the keynote remarks at the dedication was “one of the most humbling experiences he had ever had.”
He said youth groups such as the Boys or Girls Scouts “want to be part of America.”
“They want to be proud and we want them to be proud,” Hurst said. “With these kinds of tributes, those kids will be able to shoulder up, put their chests out, and thank God for what we’ve got.”
The dedication concluded with the ashes from flags destroyed at military and civic organizations being placed into the vault.
Graham concluded the ceremony with the words from the essay entitled “My Name is Old Glory,” which ends with the phrase, “I am proud! I am the United States of America!”