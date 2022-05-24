Early returns favor Ivey, Britt in GOP primary

On a wet Tuesday night in northeast Alabama, hopes were dashed and raised among candidates seeking their party’s nomination for state offices.
Around 9 p.m., with comparatively few votes (less than 20 percent by an AP estimate) counted in the GOP primary election for U.S. Senate, Republican Katie Britt (46% of the vote) was fending off chief opponents Mo Brooks (29%) and Mike Durant (23%).
In the Republican gubernatorial primary, incumbent Kay Ivey held an easy lead (56.8% of the counted votes) over chief opponents Lynda Blanchard (18.4%) and Tim James (16%).
Those choosing the Democratic ticket at their polling place gave Will Boyd (67%) a commanding lead for a U.S. Senate nomination over opponents Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson, while Yolanda Flowers was in a tighter race in the Democratic primary for governor (35.8%) holding off Malika Sanders-Fortier (31% and Patricia Jamieson (11%) in the Democratic primary for governor.