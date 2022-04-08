Driver’s license offices to close temporarily

In Calhoun County and across the state, motorists will be unable to obtain a new driver’s license, or to have one renewed, from Monday, April 18, through Monday, April 25.
The licensing function is being temporarily shut down due to the installation of a new system and software. Also, online services will be unavailable.
These two services are usually available at the Ken Joiner Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble St., and the Public Safety office, 1703 Pelham Road S., Jacksonville. The tax and title office in the administration building will remain available to assist the public, as will these services in Piedmont and Alexandria.
“The Calhoun County Commissioner of Licenses Office is proud to participate in the upcoming debut of the new driver license system known as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS),” said License Supervisor Kate Engel.
“Although our driver license office will be closed to the public during this time, we will still be available to answer questions over the phone. Since LEADS only concerns driver license system installation, all other office business can be conducted as normal.”
These include services such as obtaining motor vehicle licenses, titles, business licenses and more.
Once installed, LEADS will allow people to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License online and enter information prior to visiting the local offices to save wait times. Also, residents will be able to update their addresses and pay, reinstate licenses online and access other services.
For more information, call 256-241-2900.