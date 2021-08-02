Donald Trump coming to Cullman for rally

Former President Donald Trump, hosted by the Alabama Republican Party, will be holding a rally in Cullman on August 21 at 7 p.m.
John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party on Monday announced Cullman and "York Family Farms" as the location of the rally. Cullman was a prime location because it's in the heart of the 4th congressional district, which is the most Republican district in the nation, and particularly Cullman County giving Trump almost 90 percent of the vote in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, respectively.
Wahl noted via email the the ALGOP will have its state executive meeting in Cullman on the 21st as well.