State health officials say they’re investigating more than twice as many measles reports as they were last week, though it could take weeks to tell if any of those are actual cases of the disease.
Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer, said the increase in open cases stems from an “increased awareness and increased concern” in the state. Investigators are able to rule some cases out, but laboratory testing to confirm measles infections takes time, she said.
Landers said there were 82 open investigations and 170 closed investigations as of Wednesday, which she said is more than this time last year.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced an infant in Pell City who is too young to be vaccinated had symptoms of measles and was presumed to have the disease. That news may be leading more people to report symptoms to their doctors, Landers said.
Landers stressed that investigators will be able to rule out many of the 82 cases simply by asking questions, with no need for a laboratory test.
“The increased activity the last two weeks have slowed the process of closing cases,” she said. “I had someone call reporting that he had a rash after receiving an MMR vaccine, which is a post-vaccine rash and not the measles. These types of reports are easier to close.”
Landers said disease control investigators and medical staff are “working tirelessly to review each and every case.”