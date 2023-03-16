 Skip to main content
Disability advocates rally at State House

More than 60 people rallied in front of the Alabama State House this week in support of funding increases and legislation to support those with disabilities.

The rally was organized in part by the nonprofit Down Syndrome Alabama. Rally participants Bethan Higginbotham said among top priorities were to advocate for increased funding for developmental disability services. Additionally, rally participants were also calling for the passage of two bills: the Colby Act and Exton’s Law, two bills designed to eliminate discrimination against those with disabilities.