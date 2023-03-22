 Skip to main content
Deputy Brad Johnson Act approved in committee

Senate Bill 1, the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, sponsored by Sen. April Weaver, R-Brierfield, was approved 9-4.

The bill is named after Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last year during a pursuit for a felon granted early release under the state’s “good time” prison behavior law. The offender had a record of violent offenses and escaped prison in 2019.