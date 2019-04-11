MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted to allow people to use bait when hunting deer and feral hogs, for a fee.
House Bill 197 allows for baiting of white tail deer and feral pigs on private and leased lands for a $14 annual “bait privilege license fee” and a $1 issuance fee. Out-of-state hunters would pay $50.
“We have concerns about chronic wasting disease and we also have concerns about the current law, and there is an opportunity with this bill to be used as a tool for (the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources),” bill sponsor Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, said.
The bill was approved 85-10 and now goes to the Senate, where a similar version of the bill passed last week. The two chambers could form a conference committee to work out differences between the two versions before sending it to the governor’s desk.
Anniston-area Representatives Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg, Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, Steve Hurst, R-Munford, and Randy Wood, R-Anniston all voted in favor of the bill.
Boyd said the ability to better control the surging deer population convinced her the bill was worth supporting.
“Now, I’m not very knowledgeable about hunting, but I did have others talk to me about it,” Boyd said. “What I do know is that when I was driving to my youngest son’s graduation from basic training, all of a sudden, a deer jumped out in front of the car and hit us. It scared me to death. So I voted for the bill because of that, if it can mean more protection.”
Current regulations say hunters can use “supplemental feed” when hunting deer as long as it is placed at least 100 yards from where they are aiming and not in the direct line of sight. That rule has been confusing, proponents for the legislation said.
Like hunting seasons, deer-baiting debates have become annual events in the State House, but legislation eventually stalls.
New in the bill this year is the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ ability to end baiting in case diseases are found in the state’s deer population. The bill says the state conservation commissioner may, without refund, suspend the use of a baiting privilege license on a county, regional, or statewide basis to prevent the spread of diseases.
It also gives Conservation the ability to adopt rules about feeding of wild animals. Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the agency isn’t opposed to the bill.
“We’re working on many fronts to keep chronic wasting disease out of our state,” Blakenship said. The importation of live deer was banned several years ago and since last year, whole deer harvested in other states can’t be transported to Alabama.
Hunters “can bring back deboned meat,” Blankenship said.
Regular testing of harvested deer is also happening to monitor for the disease.
Chronic wasting disease is fatal and affects the central nervous system of deer, causing them to become emaciated and display abnormal behavior. It is not known to be transmissible to humans or domestic livestock, according to Conservation. It’s been found in 25 states.
The Alabama Wildlife Federation is opposed to baiting.
“It increases the chance for disease transmission and spread among deer and other wildlife,” the group’s website says. “Wildlife research has shown that baiting deer causes them to unnaturally concentrate around baited areas.”
Crawford pointed out that feeding is already happening under current regulations and Conservation has less control over it.
Feral hogs can be hunted year round without limit.
Their high reproductive rates, lack of natural predators, voracious omnivorous feeding habits, destructive rooting behavior and habitat destruction are just a few reasons why Alabama sportsmen and land managers are encouraged to kill them, according to the Conservation.
A fiscal note on this year’s bill said it could reduce money collected by Conservation by about $146,000 in fines each year. But that number could be offset by hunters paying the baiting fees.
Sen. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer, is carrying the bill in the Senate.