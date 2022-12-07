 Skip to main content
Club for Growth gives $50K to Stadthagen PAC

MONTGOMERY — Best known for its activities in federal elections, including this year’s U.S. Senate contest in Alabama, right-aligned Club for Growth recently delved into state politics here with a large donation to the new House majority leader’s political action committee.

The Club for Growth's recent $50,000 contribution to new House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen’s STACK PAC comes after the D.C.-based group's attacks on U.S. Sen.-elect Katie Britt and Congressman Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, in past elections.