Cannabis Commission receives 94 license applications

Upon Friday’s deadline, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission said it received 94 applications for medical marijuana business licenses.
There are several different types of licenses the commission will award and regulate.
There were 12 applications for cultivator licenses, 12 for processors, 18 for dispensary, 11 for secure transporter, three for state testing laboratory and 38 for integrated facility licenses.
The commission is scheduled to award licenses in each license category at its June meeting. Once the business licenses have been issued, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to qualified patients.
Under Alabama’s 2021 medical marijuana law, the commission may award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses and five integrated facility licenses. The law did not specify how many secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses can be awarded.
The commission has partnered with the University of South Alabama on the application evaluation process. According to a statement, university researchers will review, evaluate and score business lines applications.
“The Commission spent much of 2022 laying the groundwork for Alabama’s medical cannabis industry by drafting rules and regulations, obtaining software tracking systems, and developing the business applications,” commission director John McMillan said in a statement. “We are excited to utilize the strong framework we put together to implement a safe and operational medical cannabis industry as we move into 2023.”