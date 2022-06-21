Britt wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate; Brooks concedes

Katie Britt will be the candidate to represent the Republican party in the November general election for the U.S. Senate.
Early projections from CNN gave the win in the party primary runoff to Britt, and a statement from her opponent, Mo Brooks, conceded the contest to her during the 8 o'clock hour.
An update approximately 10 p.m. from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, with all counties reporting results, put 231,515 votes in Britt’s column, compared to 128,175 votes for the longtime U.S. Representative from Alabama’s northern tier of counties.
The secretary’s office tallied a voter turnout of 11 percent. About 64 percent of those who voted supported Britt and 35 percent supported Brooks.
Numbers in Calhoun County and statewide show the former aide to current U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby meeting or beating the 45 percent she posted for the May 24 primary with 67 percent of the vote.
Earlier in the evening, Britt was outpacing Brooks 63-43 in Talladega County, 66-34 in St. Clair County, 75-25 in Cleburne County, and 66-33 in Calhoun County.
Brooks, who has won five times as a state legislator, four times as a Madison County commissioner, and six times in the U.S. Congress, has raised his 29.2 percent from four weeks ago to 33 percent.
Brooks’ numbers in Calhoun County suggest a local shift of support to Britt from those who voted for Huntsville businessman Michael Durant who came in second behind Britt in Calhoun County during the May primary.
The most recent polling by Auburn University at Montgomery conducted the week of June 8 – 15 had Britt with a 50-30 edge over Brooks.
One interesting twist about the polling for the two candidates who fought for the support of former President Donald Trump is the AUM poll found that among Alabama Republican voters who view Trump favorably, 46 percent expressed support for Britt compared to 70 percent who view Trump unfavorably.
Among those who believe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate, the AUM poll showed 46 percent support Britt compared to 64 percent who believe Biden legitimately won the election.
The winner of the Britt and Brooks runoff will represent the Republican Primary in the November 8 general election, facing Democrat Will Boyd, who is a pastor, and the Libertarian candidate, John Sophocleus, a former Auburn University professor.