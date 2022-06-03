Britt top fundraiser in GOP U.S. Senate primary

Katie Britt, who topped the vote count in the May GOP primary election for U.S. Senate, also was the top fundraiser of the race.
Britt is ranked as the 35th in fundraising out of the 618 registered candidates for U.S. Senate nationwide, having collected $6.28 million between April 1, 2021, and May 4, 2022, according to the most recent data available from the Federal Election Commission.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who will face Britt in the June 21 runoff, is ranked 63rd in contributions with a total of $2.84 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 4, 2022.
Huntsville businessman and former prisoner of war Mike Durant, who placed third in the May race, is ranked 27th; however, of the $9.99 million raised by his campaign since October of last year, Durant loaned his campaign $9.45 million of that amount.
Britt and Brooks are almost even in the number of individual contributions, with the current congressman reporting 6,257 and the former aide to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby posting 6,634.
Britt’s numbers show $6.7 million from individual donors compared to Brooks’ total of $2.7 million.
Neither Brooks or Britt is reporting any loans to their respective campaigns.
The campaigns are both benefiting from in-state and out-of-state political action committees with some donating more than once, but staying within the legal limit.
During the current reporting period, Britt’s list of “other committee contributions” has 110 contributions for a total of $368,300.
Thirty of Britt’s PAC contributions — 27 percent — are listed as from the state of Alabama.
Brooks’ list of 33 PAC contributions total $68,100 with six — 18 percent of those — originating within the state.
The PACs which contributed $5,000 or more to the Brooks campaign are the House Freedom Fund ($10,000); Save America (former President Donald Trump’s PAC); National Association for Gun Rights, Inc. PAC; Senate Conservatives Fund ($10,000); Community Bancshares of Mississippi, Inc. PAC.; and Peopletec, Inc. PAC ($10,000).
PACs contributing $5,000 or more to the Britt campaign are Butler Snow PAC (Mississippi legal firm — $10,000); Nebraska Sandhills PAC; Radiance Technologies, Inc. PAC; Value In Electing Women PAC; Defend America PAC ($10,000); Next Century Fund; American Property Casualty Insurance Association PAC; Blue Cross/Blue Shield Alabama PAC; United Parcel Service, Inc. PAC; Stephens Inc. Federal PAC; American Bankers Association PAC; International Paper PAC; Rock Holdings Inc. PAC; Vulcan Materials Company PAC; Credit Union National Association PAC; National Multifamily Housing Council PAC; The Travelers Companies, Inc. PAC; Mortgage Bankers Association PAC; General Dynamics Corporation PAC; Rocket City PAC; Radiance Technologies, Inc. PAC; National Association of Home Builders PAC; Austal USA LLC Federal PAC; The Home Depot, Inc. PAC ($10,000); Cadence Bank NA PAC; Razor PAC; Independent Community Bankers of America PAC; and Automotive Free International Trade PAC.
As of May 4, the Britt campaign reports having $2.78 million cash on hand. The Brooks campaign reports $677,099 cash on hand.