Breaking: U.S. Space Command to locate at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal

The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be at north Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama Daily News has learned.
President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Command in December 2018. According to the organization’s website, it is designed to conduct “operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.”
Gov. Kay Ivey in November said the U.S. Army installation in Madison County was one of six proposed sites for the command.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Rep. Mike Rogers and other members of Alabama’s congressional delegation have been advocating for Huntsville to be the permanent location of the space command, which is temporarily housed in Colorado Springs.
Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base was the other candidate for the command. Officials announced that more than $107 million of public and private money would be put toward the command, according to the Associated Press.
This story will be updated.