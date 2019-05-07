An Anniston lawmaker wants the state to require cemeteries to offer the public a list of the prices they charge — a bill he says is a response to complaints he’s fielded from constituents upset about burial prices.
“Several residents have come to me upset because they were surprised by some things,” said Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks.
Wood last week filed a bill that would require cemeteries to post a list of their prices at a place accessible to the public somewhere on cemetery or funeral home property. They’d also be required to post their prices online. Current law requires them to maintain a price list, but there’s no requirement to make that list public.
Wood said that’s an issue. He said constituents have brought him complaints about inconsistency in pricing at one Anniston-area cemetery. He wouldn’t disclose the name of the cemetery.
“I don’t want to call out one company,” he said.
Mark Box, owner of Anniston Memorial Gardens and Maple Grove Cemetery, said he doesn’t have any problem with making prices public. Box, who took over both cemeteries last year, said his price lists have always been available.
“If you try to be above-board with people, you don’t have to worry about that,” he said.
Attempts to contact administrators at some other Anniston-area cemeteries including the city-owned Edgemont and Forest Lawn in Golden Springs, for comment on the topic were unsuccessful.
Roger Gasque, owner of a Colbert County cemetery and president of the Association of Alabama Cemeteries, said his group opposes the bill. Pricing in the funeral business isn’t as simple as people think, he said.
“We usually give them a range of prices,” he said. “Unless they ask for a specific product, it’s hard to give a specific price.”
But there’s another reason Gasque doesn’t offer a price list on demand. The business is often very competitive, he said, and cemetery chains often try to acquire other cemeteries’ price lists.
Box, the Anniston cemetery owner, said he didn’t think competition is a problem — at least for him. In a small town, he said, funeral service providers build repeat business by maintaining relationships with families.
"If you establish good faith with the community, that's a big thing," he said.
Wood’s bill comes at near the end of the legislative session, with lawmakers set to adjourn for the year as early as the end of May. That gives lawmakers little time to move the bill through both houses.
“It probably won’t pass this year, but they know we’re paying attention,” Wood said.