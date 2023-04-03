 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bill would reopen former men's residential training center for women

A now-empty Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles’ residential facility in Clarke County would get a new name and population under legislation currently in the Alabama Legislature.

Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 52 change existing law that says ABPP can have one or more residential centers for parolees and probationers to add “one of which must be a women's facility named the Women's CARE Facility.”