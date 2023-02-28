 Skip to main content
Bill would increase earning cap for state retirees returning to work

During recent funding request presentations to lawmakers, leaders from multiple departments said they don’t have enough staff. From prisons to preschool programs, agencies are struggling to hire and retain needed workers.

A pre-filed bill from Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, would allow state agencies and schools to pay state retirees up to $52,000 a year while they still draw retirement. Reynolds, the new chair of the House General Fund budget committee, told Alabama Daily News his bill is an effort to immediately help short-staffed agencies. He said House Bill 41 is not really a Retirement Systems of Alabama bill, but a “return-to-work bill.”