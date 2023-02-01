 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bill would delay supervised release of inmates

The day the state began releasing some prison inmates under a 2021 law, a state Senator pre-filed a bill to delay the early, supervised releases by nearly seven years.

About 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the Republican-backed law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when they leave prison, The Associated Press reported this week. The law requires inmates to be released between three and 12 months before their sentences end to be supervised by the Board of Pardon and Paroles for the remainder of their sentences.