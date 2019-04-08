A bill before the Legislature would require all Alabama pet owners to provide their animals shelter from the elements — a stricter requirement than most rural residents now face.
Advocates for the bill say a doghouse or barn would suffice under the new bill, provided it keeps pets dry and away from extremes of temperature.
“Current law says animals have to be provided with reasonable shelter, but there’s no definition of what ‘shelter’ means,” said Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, who sponsored the bill.
Under state law, a pet owner can face misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for depriving an animal of “necessary sustenance or shelter.” Sorrell’s bill, filed last week, would clarify that dogs and cats need a shelter with “a roof, sides and ... of a size to allow the animal to enter, turn around and lie down.”
It’s an issue that’s very much on the minds of Calhoun County’s animal advocates, several of whom told The Anniston Star earlier this year that they were frustrated at seeing animals tied up in yards even in cold weather.
“I’m convinced that we have 67 counties and 67 different interpretations of the current law,” said Mindy Gilbert, Alabama director of the Humane Society of the United States. She said rural law enforcement agencies are inundated with animal cruelty calls with every heat wave or cold spell, and need a clearer definition of what shelters are acceptable.
Elected to the House last year, Sorrell said he ran on animal issues, largely because his constituents in rural Colbert County complained often of an overpopulation of stray dogs. Sorrell’s plan on the campaign trail was to increase penalties for animal cruelty – but in sit-downs with animal advocates after the election, Sorrell said, he realized the shelter bill was higher on the groups’ priority list.
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Jane Cunningham, a board member for the Cheaha Regional Humane Society, one of several local animal groups. Cunningham said Sorrell’s bill was one of a handful she was watching closely during the current legislative session.
“I’ve seen animals tied up where they couldn’t really go anywhere to escape the weather,” Cunningham said. “We’ve got a lot of educating to do.”
Anniston already has a definition of shelter in its city ordinances. Police say that educating – rather than making arrests or issuing tickets – is typically what they do when someone violates the ordinance.
“It’s mostly a tool to approach people and have a conversation about what they should be doing,” said Sgt. Mike Webb, who supervises animal control for the Anniston Police Department. Webb said the department issues about 20 citations per year for lack of adequate shelter.
It’s not the first time a lawmaker has brought a shelter-definition bill to the House floor. Sorrell said past efforts have been opposed by the Alabama Farmers Federations, out of concerns it would place limits on farmers.
Sorrell said he tried to address those concerns by making sure the bill was limited to dogs and cats and removing any requirement for a shelter to have a floor – a nod to farmers whose dogs and cats live in barns.
“It’s about as watered-down as I can get it and still have a bill that does something,” he said.
Doug Trantham, president of the Calhoun County Farmers Federation, said the bill didn’t sound like something that would interfere with farmers. A barn with hay provides plenty of warmth for a dog or a cat, he said, while those pets keep rats and other animals away.
“I don’t see it as a problem,” he said “We like to take care of our dogs, because we want them on the farm.”
At the state level, the farmers’ organization remains leery of the bill.
“We remain concerned that this has been developed by an activist organization,” said Jeff Helms, spokesman for the Alabama Farmers Federation. He said the group is opposed largely because the bill is similar to other bills proposed by the Humane Society, a group he said has opposed farming practices in some other states.
Gilbert disagrees.
“They keep saying this is a step toward putting chickens in condos, but the bill says ‘cats and dogs,’” she said.