Legislation from Sen. Tom Butler, R-Huntsville, would require that county school superintendents be appointed, not elected.
Senate Bill 222 received a 19-10 vote in Senate last week and moves to the House.
Currently, 37 of the state’s 137 superintendents are elected. All city system leaders are appointed.
A similar bill was approved by the Senate last year but died in the House without a vote.
Butler’s bill is in the House Education Policy Committee today.
Also on the committee’s agenda is House Bill 150 by Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, to limit the elected members of the state board of education to two four-year terms. The bill says current board members could have one additional term.
Three current members of the nine-member board have already served more than two terms and two are on their second terms.