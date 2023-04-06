 Skip to main content
Bill to create new circuit judge seats advances; lawmakers still far apart on reallocation

A bill to create three new circuit judgeships in north, central and south Alabama got a favorable committee report — and a warning — Wednesday as the judicial reallocation conversation in the Legislature remains complicated.

House Bill 153 creates an additional circuit judgeship in each of three circuits: Madison County, Baldwin County and Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.