 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bill streamlining adoption process gets unanimous House approval

Alabama adoption

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives applaud after unanimously passing a bill streamlining the process for adoption in Alabama.

 Alexander Willis/Alabama Daily News

MONTGOMERY — A bill that will streamline the adoption process in Alabama saw unanimous approval Thursday in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg, the bill streamlines adoptions by setting definite time parameters to move the process along faster, reducing court procedures by allowing for electronic communications, and saving prospective parents time and money by updating the state’s adoption law language to be more clear.