Bill shields law enforcement, government employee’s personal information from public records

MONTGOMERY — Legislation that would shield government employee’s personal information from public records received a favorable report in committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 286, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, would prohibit the disclosure of personal identifying information of law enforcement officers and employees upon the request of the officer or employee.