Bill limiting firearms on school grounds set to be reheard in committee

MONTGOMERY — A bill that would limit the carrying of firearms on school grounds is set for a vote in the House Judiciary Committee next week.

Under current Alabama law, individuals are prohibited from carrying firearms on school grounds with three exceptions: law enforcement officers, school resource officers, and those with pistol permits who don’t have “intent to do bodily harm.” Individuals outside of those exemptions who carry a firearm on school grounds are guilty of a Class C felony.