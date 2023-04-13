 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bill holding parents liable for gun brought to school by child advances

Barbara Drummond

Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, speaks to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about a bill that would see a parent “that does not reasonably secure their firearm” charged with a Class A misdemeanor were their child to bring that firearm onto public school property.

 Alabama Daily News

MONTGOMERY — After some deliberation, a bill that could impose criminal charges on parents whose children bring a firearm to school was given a favorable report in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, House Bill 123 would see a parent “that does not reasonably secure their firearm” charged with a Class A misdemeanor were their child to bring that firearm onto public school property.