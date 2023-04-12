 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bill expanding scope of social worker’s authority to diagnose, treat individuals passes House

Sponsored by Rep. Frances Holk-Jones, R-Foley, a bill that would permit licensed social workers in Alabama to diagnose and develop treatment plans for patients passed the Alabama House Tuesday.

Speaking on the floor, Holk-Jones said her bill would help expand health care reach in the state — particularly those in more rural areas — by permitting social workers to diagnose patients remotely through telehealth communications.