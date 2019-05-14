In 1999, high school seniors Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley were killed on the way home from a birthday party in Ozark.
Two months ago, Ozark police arrested a suspect, Coley McCraney, in connection with the killings after matching 20-year-old DNA evidence to a genealogy database.
State Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, says the case is an example of why state law enforcement agencies could be required to hang on to evidence kits in rape cases for at least 20 years.
The case “was 20 years old,” Ward said. “They had not yet discarded that DNA kit. Had it been discarded, which is pretty common, than that case would have never been solved.”
Ward has filed a bill, titled the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights, that would also require law enforcement agencies, upon request, to inform survivors of the kit’s test results and to be informed at least 60 days before the kit is disposed of or destroyed.
“They have such a backup in forensic sciences on DNA collection,” Ward said. “It was getting to the point where rape kits were being discarded after a certain period of time and the victims ... one, they weren't aware of it or notified and two, they had no say whatsoever in that. It could be a cold case that could later could be solved had it not been discarded when it was.”
Currently, Alabama has no requirements for how long law enforcement agencies need to retain rape kits and other evidence in any kind of criminal case. Angelo Della Manna, director of the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, said that’s led to a system where law enforcement agencies discard evidence even when it might still be useful.
“We've seen where different agencies have, for example just for space limitations, they may run out of space in their property rooms, especially in small jurisdictions, small police departments,” Della Manna said. “So they would then just dispose of evidence on cases by year. Not even necessarily as solved or unsolved.”
The bill was brought to Ward by Michelle Wang, a fourth-year medical student UAB School of Medicine and the Alabama state director for Rise, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping advocates pass legislation to protect sexual assault survivors' rights.
“If the evidence isn’t retained through at least the statute of limitations of a case ... that DNA and that evidence could be destroyed really at any point without any notification to the survivor,” Wang said. “And if after some time they've decided to pursue a case, that evidence might not be there anymore ... and that’s pretty devastating.”
Ward said that when the bill was first introduced last year, there were concerns regarding the increased workload on state agencies without a corresponding increase in funding.
Della Manna said that any bill that would increase submissions to the state agency may make the turnaround time for testing longer and that other law enforcement agencies might see the mandated storage time as burdensome — but overall he said he thinks the bill is good for Alabama’s justice system.
“I do believe the greater good of allowing sexual assault victims the opportunity to have their kit tested when it’s warranted outweighs any sort of burden the bill ... may provide on certain agencies,” he said.
The Alabama bill is modeled after the Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act of 2016, with the intention of covering state jurisdiction that is not covered under the federal law.
“If you're dropping the survivor into the legal system, they should at least be read their rights so that they know that they should have access to a sexual assault counselor and an advocate during this,” Wang said. “So that they know that they should get a copy of all the information. So that along the way they know what's going on with their own case and have that information for themselves.”
Ward’s bill also calls for the creation of a “survivor notification document” by the State Attorney General outlining survivor’s rights, where they can find counseling and advocacy services, the process and procedures involved in the collection and preservation of rape kits and how survivors can request information related to their case.
Trace Fleming-Smith, the sexual violence program director at 2nd Chance, an Anniston nonprofit supporting victims of domestic and sexual violence, said that she supports the bill’s efforts to provide more access to the criminal justice system for survivors.
Anything that provides “more guidance to law enforcement, victim services and medical staff in regards to making sure that we have the most accurate and up-to-date information about about getting these kits processed is a good thing,” she said.
The bill also outlines the creation of the Sexual Assault Task Force, to study the implementation of policies across the state and make recommendations for improvement.