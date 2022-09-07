 Skip to main content
Barfoot: Driver’s license suspension bill should come back in 2023 session

The Alabama senator who pushed in the 2022 legislative session for longer grace periods before Alabamians lose their licenses because of unpaid traffic tickets and court fines said he wants to see the bill introduced again in 2023.

Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, recently said on Alabama Public Television’s Capitol Journal that people can pay on their fines for several years, but miss one payment and lose their licenses.