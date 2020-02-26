Ban on smoking in cars with children progresses, but concern over rights remain

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives last week overwhelmingly approved a bill to ban smoking tobacco and using vaping products in vehicles when children younger than 14 are present. But as the bill moves to the Senate, some lawmakers are concerned about policing people’s actions within their property.
The House approved House Bill 46, by Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, in a 78-19 vote. It was amended to add the vaping prohibition and to say that smoking or vaping with children in the car is a secondary violation, not a primary reason a driver can be pulled over.
The violation comes with a fine not to exceed $100.
Hollis said she drafted the bill after riding in a vehicle with her husband while he smoked.
“I could barely breathe and I told him that we should change that,” Hollis said. “Second-hand smoke is so harmful to kids and we want to prevent that from happening any more than it needs to.”
Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, voted against the bill and said he has concerns about government overreach.
“I don’t think it’s the government’s job to invade the privacy of your car and tell you what you can and can’t do in your car,” Sorrell said.
“... The bill did nothing to address whether or not you could smoke in the home,” Sorrell said. “That also seemed kind of inconsistent but I just don’t think we need the government regulating every single thing in our life.”
Those in support of the bill say it would improve child safety.
“I support that because second-hand smoke (can be as) damaging for individuals than those who smoke,” Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, said.
Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, didn’t vote on this legislation.
“I understand why the sponsor brought the bill, I just think the part of parenting needs to be left up to the parents.” Nordgren said. “Having said that, we need to protect the children.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website, there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke. Children exposed to second-hand smoke are at an increased risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, acute respiratory infections, ear problems, severe asthma and reduced lung function.
Hollis' bill now goes to the Senate Health Committee. Chairman Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, said he doesn't know when the bill will be on the committee's agenda because he hasn't yet heard from Hollis about whether she's gotten the needed support from committee members.
Bill would ban vaping in 'no smoking' areas
Another vaping-related piece of legislation is House Bill 104, which would prohibit vaping in any place where smoking is banned. The proposed Alabama Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking in certain places, authorizes employers to designate "no smoking" and "smoking" areas and establishes penalties.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. April Weaver, R-Brierfield. A committee meeting where the bill was on the agenda was canceled Wednesday.
The vaping industry is against the bill, saying it would hurt their businesses and suggesting that vaping is not as harmful as cigarettes and other tobacco products.
According to the Vapor Technology Association, Alabama’s vaping industry generated more than $319 million in economic activity and created 1,182 direct vaping-related jobs in 2018.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 5.4 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019.