Auburn, USDA break ground on national soil lab

Ground was broken Monday in Auburn on a multi-building National Soil Dynamics Laboratory, a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and the Auburn Research Technology Foundation.

“With these new buildings and the continuing cooperation with our research partners at Auburn University, we believe that the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory will continue to have a substantial positive impact on agriculture all over the world,” Simon Liu, ARS acting administrator, said in a written statement.