ARPA spending, incentives legislative priorities as session begins

Alabama lawmakers are walking into a unique financial situation in the 2023 regular session that begins Tuesday. In their ranks are about 34 brand new members. On the table are several billion dollars in one-time money that wouldn’t normally be available for spending.

In a typical session, lawmakers’ fiscal focus is the two state budgets, the General Fund and the larger education budget. This year, the freshly elected 140-member Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey have decisions to make on other separate money matters: More than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money, the last of the federal COVID-19 relief money that flowed to the state since 2020, and surpluses in both budgets, including an astonishing $2.7 billion in education.