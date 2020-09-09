Areas in Anniston, Jacksonville lag as census nears end

Andy Green stood outside the stadium gate at the Anniston High School football game Friday night, looking for people willing to fill out census forms.
Only six people took him up on it. But he’s not discouraged.
“For the most part it was reassuring,” said Green, a Jacksonville State University administrator who is on the Complete Count Committee, a group dedicated to making sure local residents get thoroughly counted for the 2020 Census. “We asked, ‘Have you completed the census?’ and for the most part people said they had done it months ago.”
With time ticking down on the 2020 Census, there are signs that some parts of Calhoun County might not get fully counted.
Around 62 percent of Alabamians have filled out census forms so far, according to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Another 18 percent have been accounted for in follow-ups by census workers. That leaves about 20 percent of households not yet counted.
Time is running short. At the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to accounts in the New York Times and other outlets, the Trump administration extended the usual Sept. 30 deadline to end the count, moving it to the end of October. Last month the administration switched back to the Sept. 30 deadline. That move is being challenged in court, but local officials are still operating on the assumption that they have three weeks before the census is over.
Much is at stake. For every person missed, census advocates say, the area loses about $1,600 in federal funding, much of it for schools.
State officials have also warned there is a strong possibility Alabama will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the count if population growth is significantly slower than in other states.
In the hardest-to-count parts of Calhoun County, there is evidence that census participation is far behind normal.
In 2010, 42 percent of the residents in western Jacksonville — home to many of the city’s college students — filled out the census without being visited by census-takers. As of Wednesday, 34 percent of residents in the same census tract had completed the form.
In the high-poverty census tracts of western Anniston, census participation has historically been low. In one of those tracts, only 36 percent of residents had filled out a census form form by Wednesday, compared to 51 percent who did so in 2010.
COVID-19 has dogged the count from the beginning, shutting down public events where volunteers could have publicized the count and hampering efforts to collect information door-to-door.
“People are leery of people coming to their door right now,” said Angie McVeigh, who represents the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on the Complete Count Committee.
McVeigh said some of the numbers may not be as bad as they seem. When people live in institutional settings — nursing homes or college dorms, for instance — they don’t fill out census forms, and are instead counted by the institution. That means Jacksonville’s numbers could go up when JSU’s on-campus students and local nursing home residents are added into the mix.
Still, many JSU students live in apartments off campus, and with the campus shut down due to coronavirus for much of the spring, Green said it is not clear how many counted themselves as Jacksonville residents on April 1, which is Census Day.
Jacksonville has seen an undercount before, or so say some local residents. After the 2000 census, the city’s official population dropped from 10,283 to 8,404, a change that took city leaders by surprise. Among other things, the lower official count cost the city about $150,000 in federal school assistance, according to accounts in The Star, even though enrollment in the school system had increased.
Local census advocates are making a last-minute push to promote the count, although in the COVID-19 era it isn’t easy to find public places to make a pitch.
Census promotions at local high school football games have brought in six or seven new participants per game, local advocates said.
The Complete Count Committee plans to promote the census at Saturday’s Heritage Day event in Weaver; at a “Census Cookout” with free food in Zinn Park on Sept. 19; and at a community barbecue in Jacksonville that city officials are organizing for later the same day.
Jacksonville city manager Albertha Grant said the event will be a chance to make one last push for the census.
“We’d really like to see the numbers up a lot higher than they are right now,” she said.