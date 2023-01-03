 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Area Catholics mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI

Alabamians who practice the Catholic faith are in mourning as the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at the Vatican City in Rome prior to funeral services scheduled for Thursday.

Alabamians who practice the Catholic faith are in mourning as the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at the Vatican City in Rome prior to funeral services scheduled for Thursday.

The 95-year-old former pontiff’s death Friday is as historic as his voluntary departure from the symbolic Chair of St. Peter seven years following the late St. Pope John Paul II’s reign of 27 years.

Archbishop Thomas Rodi

Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi, head of the Archdiocese of Mobile

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.