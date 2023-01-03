Area Catholics mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Alabamians who practice the Catholic faith are in mourning as the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at the Vatican City in Rome prior to funeral services scheduled for Thursday.
The 95-year-old former pontiff’s death Friday is as historic as his voluntary departure from the symbolic Chair of St. Peter seven years following the late St. Pope John Paul II’s reign of 27 years.
Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi, head of the Archdiocese of Mobile, said in a statement Benedict had “a significant role in the life of the Church.”
“Most importantly, he was a man of deep faith and his obvious love of Christ showed forth in all he did,” Rodi said.
Born Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the Dean of the College of Cardinals during the Conclave called to name a new pontiff upon the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005.
Bishop Steven J. Raica of the Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama noted the German-born pope’s presentation of himself as “a simple and humble laborer in the vineyard of the Lord.”
“Pope Benedict carried the torch into the 21st century helping us understand what it means to be Christian,” Raica said in a statement released after the announcement of Benedict’s death. “We give thanks for Pope Emeritus Benedict's life, his teaching and luminous witness to Christ.”
The funeral, simple by papal standards according to Benedict's request, will take place at 2:30 a.m. CST in St. Peter’s Square in Rome and will be presided over by Pope Francis, who was elevated to the position after Benedict’s resignation in 2013.
It will mark the first time in more than 600 years a current pope will preside over the funeral of his predecessor.
The major American networks and cable outlets have not yet announced their plans to televise the Thursday morning service.
It will be streamed live on the Vatican Media Live YouTube channel and the Vatican News Facebook page.
It will also be shown on Alabama-based Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), the Catholic-themed cable television network, which will provide live coverage of the services beginning a 2 a.m. with repeat presentations at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.