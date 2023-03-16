 Skip to main content
Amended $1B ARPA bill could get final votes today

An Alabama Senate committee on Wednesday modified a proposed $1.06 billion spending plan to adjust how some of the nearly $400 million for water and sewer projects can be spent.

Lawmakers are currently in a special session to distribute the last of federal COVID-19 relief money the state will receive. Final votes were expected today.