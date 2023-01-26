 Skip to main content
Alleging ‘set up’, Hooper sues city, police chief

Perry Hooper Jr., whose sex abuse charge was dropped late last year, is now suing the city of Montgomery and police Chief Darryl Albert, alleging his arrest was a “planned and organized set up” by his political enemies. The lawsuit also says Hooper has been denied access to police records pertaining to his case.

In a complaint filed Tuesday afternoon in Circuit Court in Montgomery, Hooper alleges these enemies are working to “destroy” him because of his support for former President Donald Trump. Hooper helped spearhead support for Trump in Alabama prior to the 2016 election. In his exhibits, Hooper lists media coverage of his arrest.

