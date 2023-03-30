 Skip to main content
ALL Kids enrollment to increase as Medicaid’s decreases

As the state prepares to unenroll Alabamians from the Medicaid program for the first time in three years, a publicly supported, low-cost health care program for children is preparing for an increase in enrollment.

The Alabama Department of Public Health would receive a $34 million, 44 percent General Fund increase next year under the budget proposal Gov. Kay Ivey recently sent lawmakers.