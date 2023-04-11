 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

ALGOP poll: Grocery tax cut more popular than one-time rebates

MONTGOMERY — Alabama voters are strongly supportive of eliminating the state sales tax on groceries and overwhelmingly prefer that to a one-time income tax rebate, according to a new poll conducted by the Alabama Republican Party.

In its internal survey of 1,610 registered voters, 70 percent of Republicans told the ALGOP they support eliminating the state sales tax on groceries. That support mirrored among Democrats, 70 percent of which also said they support cutting state sales taxes on food.