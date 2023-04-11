ALGOP poll: Grocery tax cut more popular than one-time rebates

MONTGOMERY — Alabama voters are strongly supportive of eliminating the state sales tax on groceries and overwhelmingly prefer that to a one-time income tax rebate, according to a new poll conducted by the Alabama Republican Party.
In its internal survey of 1,610 registered voters, 70 percent of Republicans told the ALGOP they support eliminating the state sales tax on groceries. That support mirrored among Democrats, 70 percent of which also said they support cutting state sales taxes on food.
Asked about the Legislature using the budget surplus to provide rebate checks, just 34 percent of Republican voters signaled support, while 42 percent said they opposed the idea and 24 percent were unsure. Among Democrats, 49 percent supported the idea of a tax rebate, while 30 percent were opposed and 21 percent remained unsure.
Given a choice between the grocery tax cut and the tax rebate check, the results were overwhelming across the political spectrum.
At least one grocery tax reduction bill has been filed this session in the Alabama Legislature and others are expected.
Among Republicans, 83 percent said they preferred a grocery sales tax cut while 17 percent said a tax rebate. Among Democrats, 80 percent chose the grocery tax cut while 20 percent chose a rebate. And among independents, 85 percent preferred the grocery tax cut to 15 percent who preferred the rebate.
The survey was conducted internally by the Alabama Republican Party using a combination of live and automated calls. The sample consisted of 31 percent Democrats, 58 percent Republicans and 11 percent Independents, and has a Margin of Error of +/- 3.2 percent.