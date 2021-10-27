Alexander City schools cope with supply-chain issues in meal preparation

An Alabama school system has taken to social media in an attempt to alleviate what it says are lunchroom food shortages caused by troubles with the supply chain.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Wednesday citing situations of which he has been told concerning the issue.
“I represent a poor, rural Congressional District, and for many children, school is the one place they feel safe and well-fed,” Rogers said in his letter. “One school system in my district, Alexander City Schools, has 65 percent of students enrolled in free and reduced-price meals. This same school system has had to take to social media and private industry to ask for help feeding breakfast to its students due to delayed or missing shipments.”
The congressman has also appeared on cable media outlets discussing his letter.
The Alexander City School system posted on its Facebook package on Oct. 9 the system is “experiencing supply chain issues with our food vendors.”
“In previous weeks, we have not received our food deliveries due to suppliers who are short on suppliers, drivers and even warehouse employees,” the system’s post continues. “We have taken action to open accounts with other vendors in an attempt to diversify our supply options.”
The Alexander City post asks parents to “feed your student breakfast or try to send a snack” and says when supplies do arrive, “We do not always receive what we requested.”
In an Oct. 12 posting, the system thanked parents and community members for their “outpouring support” concerning the food delivery issue and stressed the system’s students were at no time “not offered or served a meal for lunch and breakfast.”
Alexander City Schools said in its post it is working with Southern Food Services to broaden the spectrum of its Child Nutrition Program vendors “to help alleviate some of the strain” and cited “valiant efforts” by the system’s child nutrition program department in being able to “pull together nutritious meals with limited supplies.”
The system announced it would continue to publish weekly menu items based on “the items we have available” and would notify parents of any changes the night prior through social media so that parents and students can plan accordingly.