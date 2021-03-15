Alabama unemployment still dropping, still higher than pre-pandemic

Unemployment in Alabama hit a new pandemic-era low in January, according to numbers released Monday by the Alabama Department of Labor, although the jobless rate is still higher than it was before the pandemic.
Statewide unemployment was 4.3 percent in January, compared to 2.7 percent in January 2020. In Calhoun County, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, up from 3.7 percent a year before.
“While we are still not where we were before this year of massive change, we are making progress,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington was quoted as saying in a Monday press release. “More people were employed this month, and fewer were unemployed, which is always good news.”
A year ago this week, Alabama saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19, and the state began its first stage of pandemic prevention, closing schools and limiting service at restaurants. A tougher lockdown would keep many of the state’s residents home for much of April. Unemployment skyrocketed.
Since then, the state has gradually reopened most sectors of business, endured two deadly waves of coronavirus and begun a vaccination campaign, with 1.2 million doses delivered as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. More than half a million Alabamians have been infected and nearly half a million have had all the doses they need to be fully vaccinated.
Employment in the state has picked up slowly, month by month, but in January there were still about 20,000 fewer workers than there were in Alabama a year earlier.
Anniston produced unusual results. State numbers show the number of working people remaining the same from January 2020 to January of this year — even though unemployment rose from 4.4. percent to 7.2 percent in the same period. Even though the number of workers remained the same, the number of people on unemployment increased.
Ahmad Ijaz, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama, said the number is likely a fluke, a result of the fact that labor officials base their employment numbers on a survey of businesses, while the number of people listed as unemployed is typically based on a survey of individual people.
“There’s always disagreement,” he said. “Sometimes the surveys move in different directions.”
Ijaz said those odd numbers happen most commonly during recessions and recovery from recession.
The area lost hundreds of service-sector jobs during the pandemic, but local manufacturers in recent months announced expansions that could lead to more manufacturing jobs. Even so, Monday numbers from the Labor Department show that every major sector of the economy, including construction, has fewer jobs than it did a year earlier.
The Labor Department is expected to release its February jobs numbers later this month.