Last week State Parks officials announced the creation of the Alabama State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit intended to allow Alabamians to directly support parks through donations, according to Cheaha State Park Superintendent Renee Raney.
Gregory Lein, director of Alabama State Parks, made the announcement Thursday at Oak Mountain State Park in Birmingham and said that the foundation will support all 21 state parks.
Raney said that she and other park officials have been waiting for this day for many years.
“It is a day of hope for parks to be supported and protected through new and unique venues,” Raney said. “The Alabama State Parks Foundation will provide all park supporters an easy way to make a financial commitment to protect the places we cherish.”
Raney said that a number of supporters who are passionate about the Alabama State Parks System diligently worked to launch this new foundation, which exists to support every park in the system in a variety of ways: raising funds for maintenance, new construction and educational programs.
In a prepared statement, Lein was quoted as saying that when 80 percent of voters approved Amendment 2 in November of 2016, the park system immediately changed for the better.
Amendment 2 allows the state parks system to keep the revenue it raises instead of seeing the Legislature spend it on other purposes.
According to Lein, there was a need for a dedicated State Parks Foundation that could independently serve the needs of all the parks. Lein enlisted Dan Hendricks, a retired university professor and administrator of several university foundations.
“Over the past 18 months, Dr. Hendrix has been developing and implementing a plan to create our very own Alabama State Parks Foundation. During that time, he has succeeded in accomplishing the steps of creating the nonprofit corporation, establishing the by-laws, recruiting and forming a diverse and strong board of directors, and achieving 501(c)3 status with the Internal Revenue Service.”
Raney is optimistic about the future of the State Parks since the announcement of the foundation.
“As the official nonprofit partner of the Alabama State Parks, the Alabama State Parks Foundation will generate private support and build strategic partnerships to protect and enhance Alabama’s State Parks for present and future generations,” Raney said.