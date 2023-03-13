 Skip to main content
Alabama sees low unemployment numbers carry over into new year

Alabama January 2023 unemployment numbers
Alabama Department of Labor

Alabama’s preliminary unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in January, unchanged from revised rates in December and January 2022, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced this morning.

January’s rate represents 58,411 unemployed people compared to 59,986 in December and 60,270 in January 2022.