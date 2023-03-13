Alabama sees low unemployment numbers carry over into new year

Alabama’s preliminary unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in January, unchanged from revised rates in December and January 2022, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced this morning.
January’s rate represents 58,411 unemployed people compared to 59,986 in December and 60,270 in January 2022.
“I’m proud to kick off 2023 with a continuation of Alabama’s unemployment rate holding steady,” Ivey said in a written statement. “We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that more is yet to come. We will not back down on our commitment to continue to bring quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama.”
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 54,100, with gains in the manufacturing, professional and business services and private education and health services sectors.
Total private wages increased by $30.12 a week over the year to $1,008.61 in January. That’s the third highest weekly wages in history.
“Additionally, we’re continuing to see positive increases in our wages, meaning more money in Alabamians’ pockets,” Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in the statement. “This month, we reached one of our highest average weekly wages in history.”
The unemployment rate measures the number of Alabamians who are actively seeking work but not those out of the labor market. The state’s workforce participation rate — adults holding or seeking jobs — is about 56.8 percent. That more than 40 percent of Alabamians are not in the labor force is a growing concern to state leaders.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates were: Shelby, 1.8 percent; Morgan, 2 percent, and Marshall, Madison, Limestone and Cullman, 2.1 percent.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox, 8.8 percent, Clarke, 5.9 percent and Dallas, 5.4 percent.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Homewood, 1.6 percent, Madison, 1.7 percent, and Alabaster, Trussville and Vestavia Hills, 1.8 percent.
Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma, 6.4 percent, Prichard, 5.2 percent and Bessemer, 4.2 percent.
February’s rate will be released March 24.