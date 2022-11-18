 Skip to main content
Alabama’s infant mortality rate increases in 2021

Alabama’s infant mortality rate increased in 2021 to 7.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. The statistic represents 443 infants who died before their first birthday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced this week.

The number is higher than 2020’s 7 deaths per 1,000 live births and more than the U.S. rate of 5.5.