Alabama ranks as 1 of 16 states with adult obesity rates higher than 35%

Alabama has a growing problem — waistlines are getting larger.
Alabama is not the only state that faces the problem. The CDC released a 2020 analysis this week reporting that 16 states have adult obesity rates at 35 percent or more, nearly doubling from the nine states reported in 2018.
The 16 states with obesity rates of 35 percent or more were Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
“The state obesity rate for Alabama increased in 2020, up to 39 percent from 36.1 percent in 2019,” said Lita Chatham, a registered dietician nutritionist from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chatham and other health officials such as State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris agree that such high obesity rates in the Southeast could correlate with the higher COVID-19 death rates in the region.
“Obesity is a relatively immunocompromising condition that’s a significant issue in Alabama,” Harris said. “That puts us at risk for a more serious illness. That’s not just true for COVID — that’s true for a whole lot of illnesses.”
Harris noted that the number of deaths in the state were mostly attributed to the severity of the delta variant.
“The issues that we’re seeing here in Alabama, specifically, are related I’m sure in part to obesity, but in part to our general low measures of health,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of health disparity we see in our state.”
The department head of kinesiology at Jacksonville State University, Dr. Gina Mabrey, listed some of the risk factors for obesity, such as lower immune system and issues with lung functions because of the fatty tissue surrounding the organs.
The CDC and State of Alabama public health officials, similarly to other states, have had systems put into place to monitor the upward trend of obesity, and have tried to come up with strategies to lower those numbers — to no avail. In fact, an entire task force of more than 75 expert representatives from different local and state agencies was assembled in 2004 in an attempt to get ahead of the matter.
“When we first began this, there were very few states that were above 20 percent. As a matter of fact that wasn’t even a category,” Mabrey said.
Mabrey said those numbers have been increasing steadily since the mid-’80s when the CDC began monitoring them. The more categories they would add to the charts, the higher those numbers went.
“It’s disheartening — with all the attention and efforts we try to give to it,” Mabrey said.
She played the harrowing video statistics for her students during her time as an instructor at JSU.
“It’s very interesting to watch the students’ faces when they see that map change,” Mabrey said.
Childhood obesity statistics in Alabama are a cause for concern with the obesity rate in children aged 10-17 at 17 percent and even children as young as two to four with rates of 16 percent.
“Part of that I think, I mean if you’re looking for some reasoning, it's the same everywhere but in the state of Alabama specifically, we just have some traditions in terms of eating habits and lack of physical activity,” Dr. Mabrey said.
She said that locally, we have a number of natural resources that would allow people to raise activity levels, and maintain a physically active lifestyle, including Talladega National Forest and the Chief Ladiga Trail.
Asked if she thought additives and toxins in our foods had any significant effect on our nourishment, Mabrey said obviously any toxins would make our bodies not function as properly as it should, but she thinks most of the problem is not incorporating enough whole fruits and vegetables into our daily diets, or enough physical activity.
She also noted that lack of knowledge on what is considered healthy could be harming diets as well — for example, thinking a glass of orange or apple juice is healthy because it’s from fruit when it’s basically all of the sugar from the fruit and none of the nutrients or fiber.
“Also another thing is portion sizes, our portion sizes have grown drastically,” Mabrey said. “I’m actually just looking out my window at a Coca Cola truck. And the symbol on the side is one of their old iconic patented bottles. Those original bottles were six and a half ounces. Someone would laugh you off the planet if you were to order a Coca-Cola at a restaurant right now and they gave you 6.5 ounces.”