Alabama Power customers to receive $25 credit in October

Alabama Power’s “typical” residential customers will receive a credit of about $25 on their October power bill, according to a release from the company.
The Alabama Public Service Commission approved the credit in August, the result of lower fuel expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjustments are typically made at the end of the year, according to the release, but the company had suggested that the commission make the change earlier.
Most customers will get about $25 credited toward their bill, while customers who use more power will see larger credits, the release states. Overall, the credit will total about $100 million for customers in Alabama. Added to a 3 percent rate reduction earlier this year, the release states, customer savings should total about $300 million in 2020.
“We know some customers are having a tough time. We hope this helps,” said Richard Hutto, Alabama Power vice president for Regulatory Affairs.