Alabama Power announces new president, CEO

Jeff Peoples will be the next president and CEO of Alabama Power Company, the utility provider announced Thursday morning.
Peoples succeeds Mark Crosswhite, who announced his retirement in November after eight years as president. Peoples will also be chairman of the company’s board.
“Alabama Power has been committed to serving our state for more than a century,” Peoples said in a written statement. “It is an honor to lead this team and build upon its legacy of powering Alabama.”
Peoples, who’s been with the company since 1984, most recently was executive vice president of customer and employee services, overseeing customer services, marketing and economic development strategy and operations, as well as the company’s six geographic business divisions.
He was also responsible for the company’s labor relations, human resources, safety, wellness, health and disability management functions.
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, supplies power to about 1.5 million customers in Alabama.
Peoples also served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Southern Company Gas and senior vice president of Operations Services for Southern Company Services.
He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biological science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. He and his wife, Rhoda, have two daughters.