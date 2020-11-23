Alabama planning for COVID vaccine, but officials warn doses will be limited

State health officials on Monday expressed hope about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccines, but were quick to note that doses will be limited and will go first to high-risk health care workers.
Drug company Pfizer applied last week for emergency Food and Drug Administration approval for its vaccine.
Alabama officials plan to be ready to distribute a vaccine by Dec. 7, although the first doses likely wouldn’t arrive until the middle of the month, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a Facebook Live press conference Monday.
Harris said vaccines will be distributed to states based on population, and Alabama would initially get 112,000 doses.
The first shots will go to health care workers, Harris said. There are about 200,000 people working in health care in the state, he said. First up for those shots will be those most at risk — people who work directly with COVID-19 patients and mortuary workers. Among them, he said, older health care workers will likely get the vaccine before others.
The next priority after health care workers would be first-responders who might be exposed to COVID, Harris said. After that, patients in high-risk groups would be vaccinated.
Vaccination for the general public might not happen until well into next year.
Harris said he expected 40 million doses of various vaccines to be available nationwide in the next two months. There are more than 320 million people in the country, according to Census numbers.
Harris said the current vaccines haven’t been tested on pregnant women or children, and wouldn’t likely be available to them until that testing is done. Asked if that might affect vaccination of health care workers, many of whom are women of childbearing age, Harris said it likely wouldn’t affect most of them.
“I suspect it will be approved for women of childbearing age as long as they’re not known to be pregnant,” he said.
Distribution to rural areas could also be slow, Harris acknowledged. At least one of the known vaccines requires storage in super-cold freezers not available to most doctors, which could limit access, he said.
“We understand not everybody has access to a hospital and not everybody has access to a doctor,” Harris said. He said the state is looking for alternate distribution locations for some areas. He noted that dentist’s offices can also administer vaccines.