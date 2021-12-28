Alabama Legislature to unveil new website

MONTGOMERY — Participants in and observers of Alabama’s legislative process will notice something new when the 2022 Regular Session convenes in January: a brand new website.
State House officials Tuesday announced that the Legislature’s new website will debut on Monday, Jan. 3, eight days before the session is scheduled to convene. Leaders are hosting a live preview and demonstration of the site on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 200 of the State House.
Senate Secretary Pat Harris told Alabama Daily News they are inviting lobbyists, governmental affairs professionals and others who frequently use the legislative website to attend the preview session and learn more about the new features. The demonstration can also be viewed online by live streaming Room 200 on www.legislature.state.al.us.
The Legislature’s current web portal, known as ALISON, hasn’t been significantly updated in more than five years, meaning it hasn’t kept pace with new technology, including smart phones. The site can be a headache to navigate for those who are not experienced in sifting through the various pages to view and track legislation. Those headaches were only exacerbated over the last two years as the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person access to the State House and forced those interested in the legislative process to follow the action online.
According to a press release from State House officials, the new site is designed to improve navigation to legislative information during session, plus general information concerning the Alabama House of Representatives, Alabama Senate, Legislative Services Agency, and Examiners of Public Accounts.
“The new website features a quick bill and website search for easy navigation to bills and bills statuses (history), ability to create a bill tracking list, member information, livestreaming of Session and Committee Meetings, and fast access to Session Calendars,” the release said.
The 2022 Regular Session will convene Tuesday, Jan. 11.