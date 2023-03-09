 Skip to main content
Alabama leaders recognize former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby for decades of service

 Alabama Daily News

MONTGOMERY — Richard Shelby, the longest serving U.S. senator from Alabama at 36 years, was recognized by state leaders Thursday during a special event at the State Capitol.

Well over 100 people congregated in the Old House Chamber, including Gov. Kay Ivey, House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, among others. Upon entering the chamber, Shelby was met by a round of applause as he made his way toward the chamber’s podium.