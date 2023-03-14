 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alabama House passes $1 billion spending bill

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives passed a $1.06 billion spending bill on Tuesday, allocating the final round of federal dollars afforded to states by the American Rescue Plan Act.

On a 102-3 vote, the spending bill passed unchanged from previous drafts, with up to around $400 million toward health care-related services, $660 million for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and $55 million for eligible health emergency economic programs and services.